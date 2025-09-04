Jack Osbourne Shares Raw Memory of the Moment He Found Out About Ozzy’s Death

Although dealing with several health issues over the years, Ozzy Osbourne found the strength to take the stage one last time at the Back to the Beginning charity concert. Having a dream of performing with the original Black Sabbath lineup one last time, Ozzy watched that dream become a reality thanks to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. While able to power through the performance and thank fans, the icon passed away just a few weeks later. And now, Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, recalled the moment he learned of his father’s death.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video on his YouTube page, Jack decided to break his silence about the emotions surrounding Ozzy’s passing. According to Jack, he stayed in Birmingham for around a week after the concert. He insisted that Ozzy was in high spirits following the performance and seemed “happy.” Eventually returning to Los Angeles, he admitted, “No one expected it to happen as quickly as it did and when it did. It was not anything that was on our radar.”

The Knock That Changed Jack Osbourne’s Life Forever

But on July 22nd, Jack’s world forever changed when he heard a knock at his door. “I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning. Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him I knew something bad had happened.”

It was at that moment, Jack was told his father had passed away. Although it happened only a little over a month ago, Ozzy’s son explained that there was peace in knowing his father was no longer suffering. “I wish he was still here, you know? I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show.”

While he remained heartbroken over his father’s death, Jack considered Ozzy’s final performance nothing short of perfect. Especially when it came to the fans. “He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans.” Jack concluded, “He got to see his friends he hadn’t seen in such a long time.”

And for Jack, that final night on stage wasn’t just a concert – it was the perfect farewell to a father, a friend, and a legend whose music will live on forever.

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)