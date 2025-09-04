4 Contagious Country Music Choruses That Have Been Stuck in My Head Since the 1990s

If you’ve ever been to a bar on Broadway in Nashville, then you are familiar with the consistency with which 90s country music played. But is it really a surprise? After all, 90s country music is conducive to a mindless, joyous, and celebratory good time. And why is that? There are many reasons, but the choruses of 90s country music play a big part.

The 90s saw an influx of pop country music. Frankly, one may argue that the decade is the true start of the sub-genre. Nevertheless, as a result of this pop focus, some of the catchiest choruses in country music history were born, and here are four of them from the 1990s.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

Shania Twain‘s 1997 single, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” has become a girl’s trip staple, a bachelorette anthem, and a karaoke constant in clubs across the world. Twain’s chorus is intoxicating, contagious, and even if you dislike country pop music, you still might find yourself singing along to this 90s classic.

Thanks to the upbeat catchiness of this single, Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” became a crossover smash hit, as it peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks

If you are in a honky tonk bar or at a sports game, then there is a high likelihood that Garth Brooks‘ “Friends In Low Places” will play over the speakers. It brings people together, and it brings people together because the chorus is arguably the most memorable in the whole catalog of pop country music.

Frankly, the chorus to Garth Brooks might be the most well-known chorus in America, and its chart history testifies to that perspective. Following its 1990 release, the single spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn‘s 1991 single “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” is inarguably the duo’s signature song. Why is that? Again, it’s not due to one primary factor, but you better bet that the chorus had an enormous contribution to this song’s success.

Not only did Brooks & Dunn’s single start a line dancing craze across the country, but it also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. If you’re looking to dance on a beer-soaked bar floor, then this is a go-to.

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” is the song that launched the career of the late, great Toby Keith. Released in 1993, the chorus almost single-handedly made Toby Keith a household name, a memorable voice, and a key figure in the country music industry.

Following the release of this single, Keith’s chorus made the nation sick with pop-country fever, and the numbers prove just that, because Keith’s single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs shortly after its release.

