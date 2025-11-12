4 Country Songs From 1973 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

The 1970s were a fan-favorite era for country music. Tons of excellent songs topped the country charts that decade, and many crossed over to the pop charts, too. But when it comes to the following hit country songs from 1973, specifically, I can’t help but think they should have topped at least one chart. And yet, none of them made it to No. 1. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Country Sunshine” by Dottie West

Dottie West was such an underrated talent, and “Country Sunshine” was one of her finest (and most underrated) songs. Released in 1973, “Country Sunshine” became one of the most well-known “countrypolitan” songs of the era, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song did well in Canada, too, but just barely made it to the top spot in the US. A real shame, if you ask me.

“You Ask Me To” by Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings was no stranger to topping the country charts, but it’s a little strange that this country gem from Honky Tonk Heroes didn’t quite make it to the top. “You Ask Me To” peaked at No. 8 on the US and Canadian country charts, but it didn’t quite make it to No. 1. Though, this song certainly didn’t slip through the cracks. Several of Jennings’ contemporaries covered this song, including Elvis Presley and co-writer Billy Joe Shaver.

“Lucky Ladies” by Jeannie Seely

The incomparable late Jeannie Seely makes it to this list of underrated country songs from 1973 that should have hit No. 1 with the country classic, “Lucky Ladies”. Released late in the year, “Lucky Ladies” was still quite a success, as it made it to the Top 20 in the US and Canada’s country charts. I still think this beautiful tune, penned by Hank Cochran, deserved to make it much higher than No. 11 in the US.

“The Midnight Oil” by Barbara Mandrell

Another countrypolitan song with a soul element to it, “The Midnight Oil” by Barbara Mandrell was a huge hit in 1973. This Joe Allen-penned song actually became one of Mandrell’s very first Top 10 hits in the US, peaking at No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The song also made it to No. 5 on the Canadian country charts, too. Considering how popular this song was at the time, I’m pretty shocked that it didn’t reach No. 1.

Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage