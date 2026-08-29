4 Country Songs From 1999 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

Even moderate country music fans love the country music of the 1990s. The entire decade is filled with some of the best country songs of all time, including these four songs. All out in 1999, it’s likely that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“I Love You” by Martina McBride

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One of Martina McBride’s most popular songs still, “I Love You” is on her Emotion record. It is also part of the soundtrack for Runaway Bride, a blockbuster film starring Julia Roberts.

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The sweet, uptempo love song says in part, “And I’m in so totally / Wrapped up emotionally / Attracted so physically / Actin’ so recklessly / I need you so desperately / Sure as the sky is blue / Baby I love you / I love you.“

“I Love You” became McBride’s first Top 25 crossover hit.

“Please Remember Me” by Tim McGraw

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By 1999, Tim McGraw was in the middle of a lengthy winning streak, with numerous hits at radio. Among McGraw’s many chart-topping singles is “Please Remember Me”. The first of five hit singles from A Place In The Sun, McGraw’s fifth studio album, “Please Remember Me” was written by Rodney Crowell and Will Jennings.

A heartbreaking song of resignation, “Please Remember Me” says, “You’ll find better love / Strong as it ever was / Deep as the river runs / Warm as the morning sun / Please remember me.”

Interestingly, before McGraw released his version, Crowell first released “Please Remember Me” in 1995. Crowell’s version is on his Jewel Of The South project.

“How Do You Like Me Now?!” by Toby Keith

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Toby Keith wrote “How Do You Like Me Now?!” with Chuck Cannon. The song, the title track of Keith’s sixth studio album, stayed in the No. 1 spot for an impressive five weeks.

“How Do You Like Me Now?!” says, “How do you like me now / Now that I’m on my way? / Do you still think I’m crazy / Standing here today? / I couldn’t make you love me / But I always dreamed about living in your radio / How do you like me now?“

The first two CMA Award nominations Keith ever received were for this song. “How Do You Like Me Now?!” was nominated for Single of the Year and Video of the Year.

“When I Said I Do” by Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

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A sweet love song if there ever was one, “When I Said I Do” is on Clint Black’s D’electrified record. Written solely by Black, he sings the romantic song with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black.

The chorus says, “When I said I do, I meant that I will ’til the end of all time / Be faithful and true, devoted to you / That’s what I had in mind when I said I do.”

“When I Said I Do” is Black’s final No.1 single.

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