Here’s Why Maggie Baugh Won’t Be Going Back on Tour With Keith Urban

While Keith Urban will appear on the new singing competition, The Road, on October 19th, it appears he’ll need to take a slight intermission from his own tour. With Urban expected to perform in Greenville, South Carolina, on Thursday night, an illness caused the hitmaker to ultimately cancel the performance. And if that wasn’t enough, it seems that he also juggled a lineup change as his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, won’t be returning.

Although fans rushed to see Urban throughout his High and Alive Tour, Baugh started to gain her own following thanks to her skills with a guitar. Having chemistry on the stage, the musician was a refreshing addition to Urban’s team. But some noticed that she was mysteriously missing from the lineup. And with TMZ reporting that there were “no plans” for her to return, rumors started to circulate.

According to an insider close to the situation, the decision for Baugh not to return had nothing to do with her working relationship with Urban. “It’s simply logistics.” While absent from the stage alongside Urban, the musician continued to tour on her own. She recently posted a collage of images on Instagram, promoting her show in Indiana on Friday. Already sold out, she promised, “Y’all it’s going to be a party! I can’t wait to see you guys THIS FRIDAY in Indiana!“

Keith Urban Forced To Cancel Concert Over Illness

As for Urban, he announced the cancellation of his concert in Greenville after doctors placed him on vocal rest due to laryngitis. With his High and Alive tour continuing on Friday night in Nashville, those who purchased tickets from his show in South Carolina will receive a full refund.

Heartbroken over the decision to cancel the show, Urban insisted, “I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show…I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!”

With both artists focused on recovery and new opportunities, fans can expect to see Urban and Baugh continue to make waves – even if it’s from different stages.

(Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)