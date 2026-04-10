4 Debut Albums From 1972 That Have Resonated Through the Years

Each year, a bevy of new artists from all over the place launch their careers with their first albums. At the time they arrive, we have no idea of knowing what kind of longevity they’ll show or what kind of impact they’ll make. In 1972, several first-ever albums made by artists showed a lot of promise. In these four cases, the artists who delivered these first LPs used them as springboards for monumental careers.

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‘Eagles’ by Eagles

Eagles formed in California after several members served in the backing band of Linda Ronstadt. When you look at the writing credits for their self-titled debut, you’ll notice that the band took more of a collective approach to creating than they would in their later years. Amazingly, Don Henley had only one writing credit on the record, although it was the big hit “Witchy Woman” (co-written with Bernie Leadon). They borrowed “Take It Easy” from their good buddy Jackson Browne (more on him in a bit). The band hadn’t yet gone into rocking mode. But those pristine vocal harmonies take ballads like “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Most Of Us Are Sad” to another level.

‘Jackson Browne’ by Jackson Browne

When he wasn’t offering hits to Eagles, Jackson Browne was delivering his self-titled solo album in 1972. (And no, it’s not titled “Saturate Before Using,” even though that phrase was on the cover.) His debut was a long time coming, as he’d been writing songs that other top names had recorded since the mid-60s. Once he secured his record deal, Browne was more than ready to shine. He gave himself some leeway to do more introspective stuff by immediately delivering a hit single in “Doctor My Eyes”. The rest of the debut album is given over to piercing looks at disappointment and loss, with the occasional glimmer of hope (“Looking Into You”) shining through at the margins.

‘Can’t Buy A Thrill’ by Steely Dan

When they debuted, Steely Dan seemed like your average rock band in terms of their makeup. They were essentially a six-piece band, with the odd quirk of having an extra singer on hand (David Palmer) who didn’t do much else when he wasn’t on the mike. This was before Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, who wrote the songs, turned the Dan brand into a revolving door for guest musicians. Nonetheless, the ambition of the arrangements and the acidity of the lyrics certainly stood out from the rest of the rock pack even at the start. “Do It Again” and “Reelin’ In The Years” made you groove and think all at once as the band’s first two big hit singles.

‘Something/Anything?’ by Todd Rundgren

Maybe this one is a bit of a cheat, but we think it technically qualifies for this list. After all, it is the first album credited to only Todd Rundgren as an artist. Granted, Rundgren was already a veteran of the music scene by the time the album was released. His previous two albums were close to DIY affairs, but they were listed as Runt albums after his semi-regular band. If he was going to step out under his own name, Something/Anything? was a striking way to do it. Three of the four sides on the double album feature nothing but Rundgren writing, singing, producing, and playing every instrument. Classics like “I Saw The Light” and “Couldn’t I Just Tell You” spill over with unbridled brilliance.

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