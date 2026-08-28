4 First-Time Singles That Became Major Hits in the 80s

When it comes to first impressions, these songs are pretty much the blueprint. From The Go-Go’s to R.E.M., here are some of the best first-time singles from the 80s.

“We Got The Beat” by The Go-Go’s

Play video

Released in 1980, “We Got the Beat” by the Go-Go’s is incredibly infectious and fun. The Go-Go’s rerecorded the song for their debut album, The Beauty And The Beat. This project made them the first all-girl band to write and play instruments on a No. 1 US album. In 1982, “We Got The Beat” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard pop chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

Play video

Tracy Chapman released “Fast Car” in 1988, and man, has this song stood the test of time. The singer performed the song at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute concert in June 1988, which got people’s attention. It didn’t take long for “Fast Car” to reach No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, an impressive feat for any folk pop artist.

“West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys

Play video

“West End Girls” is a song about sex and having a good time. In an interview with The Guardian, Neil Tennant explained how the song came to be in 1983.

“…Before going to bed, the opening lines came into my head and so I turned the light on and wrote them down,” he shared. “I got back to London and went with it and wrote a rap. These were the days when Chris [Lowe] and I used to make demos in a little studio off Camden Road. Chris was down from Liverpool University. We went into the studio, and I said to Chris and the guy whose studio it was: ‘I’ve written this rap!’ Rather embarrassingly, I then performed it. Luckily, they were mildly impressed…”

“Radio Free Europe” by R.E.M.

Play video

This song was released in 1981, helped R.E.M. sign to a record label, and became the group’s first charting single a few years later. As Mike Mills, a founding member of R.E.M., shared with Rolling Stone, “Radio Free Europe” started in a record store.

“I wrote the verse and B section late one night while sitting alone downstairs in an Athens record store,” he explained, “While a party was going on upstairs. Peter wrote the chorus and bridge, and Michael Stipe supplied the melody and lyrics.”

Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images