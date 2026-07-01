4 FM Radio Staples From the 1980s That Practically Disappeared

Remember how good FM radio was in the 1980s? You could turn on virtually any local rock radio station and get treated to some seriously amazing jams, like the following four songs. Sadly, I don’t really hear these tunes on classic rock radio nowadays, and that’s a shame. These songs are legendary. Let’s revisit some FM radio gems from the 1980s, shall we?

“Dirty Laundry” by Don Henley from ‘I Can’t Stand Still’ (1982)

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This gem from one of Eagles’ finest musicians was a hefty solo hit for Don Henley. “Dirty Laundry” made it all the way to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Top Rock Tracks chart in the US. It was a rock radio staple for a while. But nowadays, I rarely ever hear it out in the wild. What a bummer.

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“Lunatic Fringe” by Red Rider from ‘As Far As Siam’ (1981)

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For a while in the early 1980s, it was impossible to turn on your favorite rock radio station without hearing this gem, especially later at night. While Canadians still get to enjoy this song on occasion, it really doesn’t make it to classic rock radio stations in the US much anymore. “Lunatic Fringe” by Red Rider peaked at No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1982.

“Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” by Night Ranger from ‘Dawn Patrol’ (1982)

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This guitar rock hit was all over the radio for a hot minute. Sadly, it seems like this genuinely great gem from Night Ranger remains overshadowed by “Sister Christian” on rock radio, and I don’t hear it much nowadays.

“Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” by Night Ranger was an arena rock hit in 1983, peaking at No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US and the Top 40 of the Hot 100.

“Fantasy” by Aldo Nova from ‘Aldo Nova’ (1982)

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If you were around in 1982, you couldn’t escape this hard rock 1980s hit on FM radio for quite a while. And yet, it rarely seems to make it to the airwaves in the 2020s. What gives?

“Fantasy” by Aldo Nova was a pop metal favorite among fans in 1982. It peaked at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 23 on the Hot 100.

(Photo by Randy Bachman/Getty Images)