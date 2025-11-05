Watch a Rare 1976 Video of The Rolling Stones Performing Their Hit Ballad “Fool to Cry,” Featuring Mick Jagger on Piano

A rare video of The Rolling Stones performing their hit “Fool to Cry” at a June 1976 concert in Paris has been posted on the band’s YouTube channel. The footage is part of a full-length concert performance titled Les Rolling Stones aux Abattoirs, Paris – Juin 1976 that will be included in the upcoming Super Deluxe box-set versions of the reissue of the group’s Black and Blue album.

“Fool to Cry” was an introspective ballad that was the first single from Black and Blue, released in April 1976. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the U.K. singles chart. The song features frontman Mick Jagger playing electric piano.

In the video of the Paris performance of “Fool to Cry,” Jagger also plays piano while singing the tune. Touring keyboardist Billy Preston appears next to Jagger, playing organ and string parts while contributing backing vocals. Guitarist Keith Richards delivers tasteful and melodic solos throughout the performance.

The concert took place at the Pavillon de Paris, known informally as Les Abattoirs (The Slaughterhouses). The venue got the name because the space had once been used by a slaughterhouses and meat-packing business. The site operated as a music venue from 1975 to 1980. Les Rolling Stones aux Abattoirs, Paris – Juin 1976 originally was broadcast on French television.

The show will be part of the content featured on a Blu-ray disc included in the four-CD and five-LP box-set editions of the Black and Blue reissues. The reissue will be released on November 14.

More About the Black and Blue Reissue

The Black and Blue reissue can be pre-ordered now. It will be available in multiple configurations and formats.

These include the aforementioned “Super Deluxe” five-LP vinyl and four-CD box sets, both including a Blu-ray. The reissue also will be available as two-CD and two-LP packages; and single-CD and single-LP releases. All versions will feature a new remix of the original eight-song album created by studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The CD and vinyl box sets also feature previously unreleased studio recordings from the Black and Blue sessions. They include rare live performances from 1976 as well. The box sets come with a 100-page hardback book and a replica of a 1976 concert poster. The book boasts a new essay by Stones expert Paul Sexton, plus photos from the album sessions and supporting tour,

The unreleased studio tracks featured in the box set are a cover of Shirley & Company’s 1974 disco hit “Shame, Shame, Shame” cover and a Jagger-Keith Richards original called “I Love Ladies.” There are also four studio jams featuring three guest guitarists who took part in the Black and Blue sessions—Jeff Beck, Harvey Mandel, and Robert A. Johnson.

The super deluxe collection also features a full recording of a concert the band played during a six-night residency at London’s Earls Court Exhibition Centre in May 1976.

The Blu-ray features video of the 1976 Paris show, plus Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes of the studio album and the Earls Court concert.

A limited-edition version of the vinyl box set featuring discs pressed on black-and-blue-marbled vinyl also is available from select online retailers.

More About Black and Blue

Released in May 1976, Black and Blue was The Rolling Stones’ 15th U.S. studio effort. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s sixth U.S. chart-topper.

The Stones released two singles from the record, “Fool to Cry” and the funky “Hot Stuff.” “Hot Stuff” only reached No. 49 on the Hot 100.

Other standout tracks included the reggae cover “Cherry Oh Baby” and the melodic ballad “Memory Motel.”

Black and Blue was recorded during a transitional period for The Stones following the 1974 departure of guitarist Mick Taylor. Ronnie Wood appeared on six of Black and Blue’s eight tracks, and was hired as the band’s new guitarist before the album was released.

Black and Blue went on to be certified platinum by RIAA for sales of 1 million copies in the U.S.

