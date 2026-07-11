4 Frank Sinatra Songs From the 1950s That Might Sound Even Better Today

Few artists have songs that people are still singing several decades later. Fortunately, Frank Sinatra is different from other artists. With a career that spanned more than 50 years, Sinatra is the voice behind some of the most beloved songs of all time. Although his list of hits is extensive, these are four of the best songs by Frank Sinatra from the 1950s, which might actually sound even better today.

“Love And Marriage”

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Perhaps one of Sinatra’s most noteworthy songs, “Love And Marriage” appears on his This Is Sinatra! Album. The song was written by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen.

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“Love And Marriage” says, “Love and marriage, love and marriage / Go together like a horse and carriage / This I tell ya, brother, you can’t have one without the other / Love and marriage, love and marriage / It’s an institute you can’t disparage / Ask the local gentry, and they will say it’s elementary.”

“All The Way”

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Out in 1957, “All The Way” was written by Van Heusen. The song later became the title track of a record Sinatra released in 1961.

“All The Way” says, “When somebody loves you / It’s no good unless he loves you all the way / Happy to be near you / When you need someone to cheer you all the way / Taller than the tallest tree is / That’s how it’s got to feel / Deeper than the deep blue sea is / That’s how deep it goes if it’s real.”

After Sinatra released “All The Way”, numerous other artists covered the song, including Bing Crosby, Etta Jones, Brenda Lee, Marty Robbins, and Glen Campbell, among others.

“Learnin’ The Blues”

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Written by Dolores “Vicki” Silvers, “Learning The Blues” is a No. 1 hit for Frank Sinatra. The song, first recorded by Joe Valine, was made popular by Sinatra.

On his If I Had Three Wishes project, “Learning The Blues” says, “The cigarettes you light / One after another / Won’t help you forget her / And the way that you love her / You’re only burnin’ / A torch you can’t lose / But you’re on the right track / For learning the blues.”

“High Hopes”

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Written by Cahn and Van Heusen, “High Hopes” appears on Sinatra’s All The Way album. Out in 1959, the song is also part of the film A Hole In The Head, starring Sinatra.

The sweet, feel-good song says, “Just what makes that little old ant / Think he’ll move that rubber tree plant / Anyone knows an ant, can’t / Move a rubber tree plant / But he’s got high hopes, he’s got high hopes / He’s got high apple pie, in the sky hopes.”

“High Hopes” earned Frank Sinatra an Oscar for Best Original Song.

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