Heart Lines Up 2026 U.S. Leg of Its Royal Flush Tour, Featuring Opening Act Lucinda Williams; Ann Wilson Announces Upcoming Documentary

In early July, Heart extended its ongoing Royal Flush Tour through late December, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a new U.S. leg that will keep them on the road into 2026.

The veteran rock band, led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, has lined 13 new shows spanning from a February 15 concert in Duluth, Georgia, through a March 15 performance in Fishers, Indiana.

The trek also will stop in cities in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, North Dakota, and Minnesota. The tour, which will visit arenas and other mid-sized venues, will feature acclaimed alt-country artist Lucinda Williams opening most dates. Performances on March 3 in San Antonio, Texas, and March 13 in Prior Lake, Minnesota will be “An Evening with Heart” shows. These concerts feature the band playing with no opening act.

Tickets for Heart’s 2026 shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may also want to check StubHub.

About Heart’s Previously Announced Concerts

Heart wrapped up a summer leg of the Royal Flush Tour on August 30 in Bethel, New York. The band is now preparing to launch a series of fall concerts, plotted out from a November 12 show in Las Vegas through a December 21 gig in Nashville.

The Las Vegas performance is part of a three-date engagement at the Fontainebleau Hotel and Casino. The other two shows are scheduled for November 14 and 15.

Various support acts will be joining Heart on select dates of the 2025 trek, including Todd Rudngren, Cheap Trick, and Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas.

Upcoming Ann Wilson Documentary

Meanwhile, Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson recently announced that a documentary focusing on her life and career will premiere in 2026. Ann Wilson: In My Voice is an authorized biographical film that’s being directed by Emmy-nominated director and producer Barbara Hall.

“This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” Ann said in a statement. “It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along. This unique tour is a window into the life and artistry of one of rock’s most distinctive voices.”

Added Hall, “What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time. Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring. She is a master of her craft and is not defined by genre or gender.”

You can check out a teaser trailer for the movie at Ann’s official YouTube channel. More details about the film, including a release date, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

November 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

November 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

November 18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center#

November 19 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena^

November 21 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live*

November 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena#

December 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena#

December 4 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center#

December 6 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana*

December 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

December 10 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena%

December 12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre*

December 14 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center%

December 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater*

December 19 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia*

December 21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle*

February 15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena+

February 18 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center+

February 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

February 22 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Propst Arena+

February 25 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena+

March 1 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena+

March 3 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre*

March 6 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum+

March 7 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center+

March 9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena+

March 11 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena+

March 13 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Amphitheater*

March 15 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center+

* = An Evening with Heart

# = with Cheap Trick

^ = with Todd Rundgren

% = with Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas

+ = Lucinda Williams

(Photo by Criss Cain)

