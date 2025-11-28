4 Keith Whitley Songs That Prove He Is One of the Greatest Artists of All Time

Country music suffered a big loss on May 9, 1989, when Keith Whitley passed away. Whitley, whose career was at an all-time high at the time, died from acute alcohol poisoning. Just 34 years old when he died, Whitley leaves behind a legacy in country music. These four Keith Whitley songs prove he is still one of the greatest artists of all time.

“When You Say Nothing At All”

“When You Say Nothing At All” might be one of Whitley’s biggest hits of his career. Released in 1988, the song is on his Don’t Close Your Eyes album.

Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, the sweet song says, “The smile on your face lets me know that you need me / There’s a truth in your eyes, saying you’ll never leave me / A touch of your hand says you’ll catch me if ever I fall / Now you say it best when you say nothing at all.”

Overstreet and Schlitz wrote “When You Say Nothing At All” for Whitley after Overstreet ran into him at the airport.

“He was coming out, I was coming in, and we just stopped and talked for a while,” Overstreet recalls to Songfacts. “He goes, ‘Man, would you write a song for me?’ I said, ‘Everybody wants to write you a song.’ He was on his way up like a rocket ship.”

“I’m No Stranger To The Rain”

“I’m No Stranger To The Rain” is written by Sonny Curtis and Ron Hellard. The song is the last single Whitley released before he passed away. “I’m No Stranger To The Rain” is the fifth single from Don’t Close Your Eyes.

Although Whitley didn’t write “I’m No Stranger To The Rain”, it sounds a bit autobiographical for the singer, who struggled for years with addiction. The song says, “I’m no stranger to the rain / I’m a friend of thunder / Friend, is it any wonder lightnin’ strikes me / I’ve fought with the devil / Got down on his level / But I never gave in, so he gave up on me.”

“I’m No Stranger To The Rain” gave Whitley hs first Grammy Award nomination, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

“Miami, My Amy”

“Miami, My Amy” is Whitley’s fourth single, and first Top 20 hit. On his first full-length album, L.A. To Miami, “Miami, My Amy” is written by hit songwriters Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran, and Royce Porter.

“Miami, My Amy” is about a woman named Amy, who lives in Miami. The song says, “Calling me from Miami / My Amy / What took you so long / I thought you’d never call / Miami, my Amy / Miami, my Amy loved me after all.”

Morgan Wallen samples “Miami, My Amy” in his song, “Miami“, from his latest I’m The Problem album.

“Don’t Close Your Eyes”

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” is the title track of Whitley’s sophomore album. Written by Bob McDill, “Don’t Close Your Eyes” is a heartbreaking story of being in love with somebody who is in love with somebody else.

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” says, “Don’t close your eyes / Let it be me / Don’t pretend it’s him / In some fantasy / Darling, just once let yesterday go / And you’ll find more love / Than you’ve ever known / Just hold me tight / When you love me tonight And don’t close your eyes.”