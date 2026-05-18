Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack Deliver Beautiful Duet of “Killin’ Me” at 2026 ACM Awards

The 61st ACM Awards were filled with insane performances and plenty of winning moments.

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An extra special treat was given by Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack, who performed a beautiful duet of McCollum’s “Killin’ Me” from his self-titled album. The two Texas natives tore up the stage on Sunday night.

In June 2025, McCollum released his fifth full-length project, the making of which he described to AP News as being “the most focused [he’s] ever been.”

He admitted that the making of his latest project not only forced him to “get uncomfortable” but also to be more open to experimenting. This meant being open to redefining what “country music” even means.

“I’ve always wanted to be a country singer,” he shared. “And the more that I listen to what I do, I’m like, ‘This doesn’t really sound like country music to me,’ which is hard to put your thumb on nowadays, of course, what country music really is. It’s just not as narrow as it used to be. But I’m like, I just don’t really even care anymore. You know, maybe I’m not a country singer. I don’t know. I don’t give a (expletive) anymore. Whatever it is that I do sound like, you know, that’s what I wanna do.”

McCollum and Womack Are Well Acquainted

Ahead of his performance with Womack on Sunday night, McCollum expressed gratitude at getting the opportunity to perform with the country music legend. Also onstage accompanying them was Womack’s daughter, Aubrie Sellers, who has sung background vocals for McCollum on tour.

Womack’s husband, Frank Liddell, even helped produce McCollum’s latest album. The project was nominated for Album of the Year this year.

Womack joined in on the fun on social media back in October of 2024. “When your husband and daughter choose to spend Halloween in the studio with @parkermccollum instead of you,” she joked. The video featured the country legend dressed up as McCollum for Halloween. Her look was nothing short of accurate, complete with a trucker hat and a gold chain.

Speaking on the Womacks, McCollum had nothing but good things to say. “They’re unbelievably awesome people, first ballot hall of famers in the game of life,” he told Country Now. “And so to have all of them here this weekend and Aubrie and her mom singing on stage with me, I mean, I should be the background singer up there on that one. So it’s just an honor.”

In addition to McCollum and Womack’s duet, fans got to see performances from Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Zach Top, and others.

Fans can rewatch this year’s ACM performances on Amazon Prime Video. The show will be available on demand starting Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Photo by: Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio