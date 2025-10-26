4 Massively Underrated Bands From the 1990s That Should Have Been Famous

The 1990s were such special years for rock music. Grunge came and went, and multiple evolutions of indie bands came to be. A lot of groups from that era are still revered today, but a few too many slipped through the cracks and didn’t achieve mainstream fame. When it comes to the following four underrated bands, I think they deserved way more success and attention in the 1990s. Let’s dive in! You might just find your new favorite rock band in this list.

Black 47

This Celtic punk rock band was so underrated, and I wish they were still around today. There really was no political band quite like it; they attracted the attention of people all over the political spectrum in America. Honestly, there may not have been Flogging Molly or Dropkick Murphys without Black 47.

Sadly, the band called it quits back in 2014. But in the 90s, they produced a ton of excellent tunes. Home Of The Brave and Green Suede Shoes are a few popular picks.

Ween

Ween might just be the most underrated experimental alternative rock band from the 1990s in existence. Though, they certainly have their dedicated fanbase. Launched back in 1984, Ween’s heyday was really in the 1990s, with releases like Chocolate And Cheese and The Mollusk being essential listening. Their music really defies categorization, with different eras different various elements of psychedelia, gospel, progressive rock, metal, punk, country, soul, and more.

The Muffs

How about a little bit of classic 1990s pop punk? The Muffs were the best, and you might remember them from their cover of “Kids In America”. Outside of that song, though, they’d delivered quite a few power-pop delights, none of which got as much love on the charts as they should have. The Muffs and Blonder And Blonder are essential listening.

The Muffs broke up in 1999 and reunited off and on through the years. Sadly, with the tragic passing of Kim Shattuck in 2019, The Muffs are no more.

Luscious Jackson

Remember Lucscious Jackson? This alternative rock and hip-hop outfit enjoyed quite the heyday in the 1990s. Known for songs like “Naked Eye” and “Ladyfingers”, this outfit really did not get as much love as they deserved. They’re definitely worthy of a spot on our list of underrated bands from the 1990s, if just for the killer 1996 album Fever In Fever Out.

Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images