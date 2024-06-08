4 Memorable Cover Songs by Country Artists That Were as Good as the Original

If you’re a big country star, covering another artist’s work can be a daunting task. You don’t want to overshadow the original artist’s work, but you definitely don’t want to deliver an awful cover. These four country artists managed to find a happy medium by delivering memorable cover songs that were just as good as the original. Not worse, not better, but perfectly acceptable. And in some cases, fans may not know that the song itself is a cover.

1. Ronnie Milsap’s Cover of “Am I Losing You”

Ronnie Milsap climbed the charts back in 1981 with his take on “Am I Losing You”. The track itself was originally written and performed by Jim Reeves in 1957. Reeves’ first recording managed to hit no. 3 on the country charts, and his re-recorded version of the song from 1960 hit no. 8. Milsap did a great job, but there’s nothing quite like the original.

2. Garth Brooks’ Cover of “Callin’ Baton Rouge”

This is one memorable cover song that fans may not know was penned by a different country artist. Garth Brooks did an excellent job with “Callin’ Baton Rouge” back in the 90s. It reached no. 2 on the country charts, and he still performs the song live on tour today.

The original version by New Grass Revival was also a Top 40 chart-topper back in 1989. Brooks took it a step further by asking the members of the OG band to record the song with him for his 1993 album, In Pieces.

3. Dolly Parton’s Cover of “But You Know I Love You”

As far we’re concerned, Dolly Party can cover whatever she wants and it’ll be a hit. Her cover of “But You Know I Love You” is a great example. This song was originally written by Mike Settle in 1969 for Kenny Rogers (whom he was in a band with) as well as Bill Anderson. Parton’s version from 1981 added a more feminine and notably Dolly flair to the song.

4. Reba McEntire’s Cover of “Fancy”

This famous tune is one of Reba McEntire’s most well-known songs to date. It climbed the charts fairly quickly back in 1991, and it still has some listening power today. However, it wasn’t actually her song. “Fancy” was originally written and recorded by singer Bobbie Gentry back in 1969. It became a Top 30 hit upon its release. Reba did an excellent job of capturing the original song’s feminist themes.

