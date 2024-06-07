Lainey Wilson Says Her Family Lied to Her for Months, Hiding Reba’s Plan To Invite Her To Join the Grand Ole Opry

Lainey Wilson has had several big nights over the last couple of years. She won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards. She took home a Grammy for her album Bell Bottom Country. Wilson has also appeared on The Voice and other televised events to perform. Those were all landmark evenings, to be sure. However, tonight (June 7) is arguably the biggest of them all. Tonight, the country singer from Baskin, Louisiana will take the Grand Ole Opry stage and stand in the hallowed Circle as a member of the Opry for the first time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Many fans will agree that Wilson’s induction to the Opry has been a long time coming. Those fans weren’t alone in that thought. At least a handful of people at the Opry agreed. As a result, Reba McEntire invited her to join the oldest institution in country music history during Wilson’s appearance on the season finale of The Voice last month.

[RELATED: “This Is the Moment Little Lainey Dreamed About”: Lainey Wilson Opens up About Emotional Grand Ole Opry Invite From Reba]

Not long after that, Wilson commented on the invitation. She took to social media to say, “Somebody pinch me. I’m going to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on June 7! This is the moment little Lainey dreamed about ever since her first trip to Nashville.” Tonight, that dream is coming true.

Lainey Wilson’s Family Knew About the Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Reba took Lainey Wilson by surprise after her performance on The Voice. Many members of her family were also there to cheer her on. Earlier today, Wilson revealed that she was the only one who didn’t know that it was coming.

My whole family, team, and crew lied to me for months to keep this ask a surprise and now, the moment is finally here. Thank you again to @NBCTheVoice and @reba for making that such a special moment and night.❤️



Tonight, I’m officially accepting that offer and becoming a member… pic.twitter.com/aiGv0OsWFc — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) June 7, 2024

“My whole family, team, and crew lied to me for a month to keep this ask a surprise,” she wrote in the post. “No, the moment is finally here. Thank you again to The Voice and Reba for making that such a special moment for me,” she added. “Tonight, I’m officially accepting that offer and becoming a member of the Opry! Opry fam, I’ll see y’all soon!”

Wilson will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry during the 7 o’clock show tonight. Then, she’ll come back during the 9:30 show to perform for the first time as a member.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images