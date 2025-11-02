4 No. 1 Hits From 1979 That Defined the Year (And the Decade)

Each year of the 1970s debuted incredible artists and bands, and also yielded countless hits that are still loved today. A handful of still-loved hits came out in the year 1979. And despite closing out the decade, they have since come to define the sound of that decade as a whole. Let’s look at just a few songs that fit that bill.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie

Blondie took over the airwaves in the late 1970s and early 1980s. There really was no other new wave outfit quite like them. They played around with disco often, and one of their more memorable disco moments has to be the 1979 song, “Heart Of Glass”. This jam was a No. 1 hit across the board, topping the Billboard Hot 100, the UK Singles chart, and numerous mainstream charts across Europe. Even those who weren’t alive to hear this song’s debut can likely clock it the moment it comes on the radio.

“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

They didn’t call her the “queen of disco” for nothing. Donna Summer’s 1979 hit song “Hot Stuff” had a little bit of a rock edge to it. That made it all the more appealing to a broader audience. I’m sure the talents of Steely Dan’s Skunk Baxter certainly helped with that. “Hot Stuff” topped the Hot 100 in 1979, as well as charts in Switzerland, Japan, Canada, and elsewhere.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels Band

I had to throw this little country classic into the mix, considering how influential it was to the eventual boom of Southern rock music that came after it. “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels Band might be one of the most recognizable country songs from the 70s that even non-fans of the genre will recognize. It’s a fun ride from start to finish, after all. This country classic hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Canada Country Tracks chart as well.

“My Sharona” by The Knack

When I think of the late 1970s, I think of this gem among many hits from 1979. “My Sharona” by The Knack was the power pop jam of the year, and The Knack went on to be considered one-hit wonders, as none of their subsequent work charted quite as well as “My Sharona”. Still, what a killer song to be known for. “My Sharon” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, plus the Canadian, Australian, and Italian charts.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images