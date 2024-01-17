4 No Doubt Songs We’d Love to Hear Them Play at Coachella

No Doubt announced they plan to reunite at Coachella 2024. This will be the first time the band, helmed by Gwen Stefani, has performed together in almost a decade. Given the exciting news, we’d like to submit a list of hits we’d like the rockers to play at their highly anticipated festival slot.

1. “Ex-Girlfriend”

I kinda always knew I’d end up your ex-girlfriend / I hope I hold a special place with the rest of them, Stefani sings in “Ex-Girlfriend.” The driving rock anthem was inspired by Stefani’s relationship with Gavin Rossdale. Though the pair would eventually marry (and divorce in 2016), they went through a rocky patch around the time of this song’s release. We think this would be an apt addition to the group’s setlist.

2. “Trapped in a Box”

No Doubt can’t make a triumphant reunion without playing their debut single, “Trapped in a Box.” Trapped in a box, four walls as sky / Got a screen for a window about two feet wide / My mind rides and slides as my circuits are fried / No room for thought, use the box as my guide, the lyrics read. They are just as timely now as they were in 1992.

3. “Just a Girl”

It would be a crime for the outfit to not play “Just a Girl,” especially considering its rebirth on TikTok over the last year. We have no doubt…that fans will be endlessly grateful to hear this song in a live setting. We can only imagine the fervor from the crowd once the refrain hits: I’m just a girl / I’m just a girl in the world / That’s all that you’ll let me be.

4. “Don’t Speak”

Of course, the band will likely play “Don’t Speak.” It’s undoubtedly the group’s signature song–and for good reason. The haunting track covered Stefani and Tony Kanal’s breakup in acute detail. You and me, we used to be together / Every day together, always / I really feel that I’m losin’ my best friend / I can’t believe this could be the end, she sings. We can see this being the band’s closing number and we have no qualms with that choice.

(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER)