Priscilla Presley Reflects on Passing of Daughter Lisa Marie: “We Grieve, We Can’t Believe It”

Priscilla Presley is taking it one day at a time following her daughter Lisa Marie’s passing. Appearing in support of Riley Keough, Presley also opened up about the difficulties she’s had.

“I think about her all day, all night,” Presley told Entertainment Weekly about her daughter Lisa Marie. “I miss my daughter very, very much.”

Lisa Marie passed away due to a bowel obstruction in 2023. The daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie had been in poor health in the days leading up to her death. However, her daughter’s passing came as a shock to Priscilla, who has been trying to deal with her grief.

“It was a shock to all of us,” Presley said, “but mostly for a mother, you know, when they lose a child, a lot is lost of them too, as a parent. We grieve, we can’t believe it. We try to understand the thoughts of like, my daughter.”

Presley said her daughter was in a negative head space in the days leading up to her death. Lisa Marie faced grief of her own following her son Benjamin’s suicide.

“I know she wasn’t that happy. I know that when her son died that was really when she just didn’t wanna be here,” she shared.

Priscilla Presley Previously Spoke on Daughter’s Death

They say time heals all wounds, but the death of a child isn’t something a parent ever truly recovers from. Previously, Presley broke down while talking about her grief.

“I have my good days and I have my bad days,” she said. “It’s difficult to wake up in the morning and not have a call from my daughter, or wonder how my grandson is doing. It’s like … a large part of your life is taken away.”

Presley said she was concerned for Lisa Marie in the hours leading up to her death.

“She didn’t look well that night,” said Presley. “And I was concerned … she didn’t really look okay, she looked very frail….We walk toward the cars and I hugged her and she went her way and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I ever gave her, and it’s still shocking … how we don’t have her [anymore].

Grief has been something that has plagued Presley with multiple losses in recent years.

“It was unbearable,” Presley continued. “I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter.”

[Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage]