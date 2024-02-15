Gwen Stefani Mistakenly Reveals Set List Details for No Doubt Reunion; Performs Heartwarming Live Duet With Blake Shelton

While Gwen Stefani continues her career as a solo artist, most remember the singer for her time in the band No Doubt. Throughout her time with the group, she helped contribute to songs like “Just a Girl”, “Hey Baby”, and “Don’t Speak”. Although No Doubt witnessed their popularity rise through the years, the band eventually went on a hiatus with 2024 marking nine years since they performed on stage together. But that is all about to change when they perform at Coachella. Excited about the opportunity, Stefani recently revealed she doesn’t remember some of the songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stefani discussed an array of topics including her upcoming performance with No Doubt and her new single with husband Blake Shelton, “Purple Irises.” Speaking about walking on stage once again with fellow band mates, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, the singer admitted, “It’s going to be amazing. I’m so excited and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up. It’s just going to be like riding a bike. We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now.’”

[Don’t Miss Gwen Stefani Live In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Although excited to get back on stage with No Doubt, Stefani explained how she doesn’t remember most of the lyrics to their songs. “I don’t remember them, no. Not at all. I think I’m going to have to learn like eight or nine.”While she will perform some classic hits from the past, she added that she will sing one of the first songs she ever wrote called “Different People.”

Gwen Stefani Talks “Purple Irises” And It Almost Being A Solo

Thankfully, Stefani has some time to practice her classic No Doubt songs as Coachella is still a few months away. The annual festival is scheduled to kick off later in April. But for now, the singer is busy sharing her love with Shelton. While speaking with Kimmel, the singer revealed a stunning ring she received for Valentine’s Day.

[RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Drop New Song “Purple Irises” Before Super Bowl 2024, Fans Flood Her Twitter]

While thrilled about their new song “Purple Irises” and ring, Stefani revealed how the song originally was supposed to be a solo. But after Shelton hinted at wanting to be involved, the singer decided to change it to a duet. And fans loved it, writing, “Love Gwen so much!! What a lovely person. And her new song Purple Irises is addicting!!”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)