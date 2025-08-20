Noel Gallagher “Grossly Underestimated” His Emotional Reaction to Oasis Reunion

An Oasis reunion was never on anyone’s bingo card. A bitter sibling rivalry between Noel and Liam Gallagher split the Britpop band apart at the height of their fame in 2009. While Oasis ended, the Gallagher brothers’ public feud very much did not. So when news broke last summer that the band was getting back together, fans flocked to ticket sales in droves. Speaking publicly about the comeback for the first time, Noel Gallagher admitted he was unprepared for the emotions taking the stage under the Oasis banner again would bring.

Noel Gallagher Says Oasis Was “Completely Blown Away” By Reaction to Reunion Tour

On July 4, 2025, Oasis broke a 17-year silence when Liam and Noel Gallagher walked onstage hand in hand at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Looking out at the sold-out crowd, Noel, 58, admitted he had “grossly underestimated what I was getting into.”

“After about five minutes, I was like, ‘All right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?’” the lead guitarist told talkSport’s Andy Goldstein.

He continued, “I’ve done stadiums before and all, that but I don’t mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. And I could have done with going back and taking a minute.”

Liam Gallagher Is “Smashing It,” His Brother Says

Regardless of nerves, the Oasis reunion has “been an amazing thing,” Noel Gallagher said. And the two-time Grammy nominee attributes that largely to his younger’s frontman abilities.

“Well, you know, I’m the songwriter… I mean, I’m not really singing, to be honest, but Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him,” Noel said. “Having fronted a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it; it’s not in my nature. But I’ve got to say, man, I kind of look around and I think… good for you, mate. You know, he’s he’s been amazing.”

This Sunday, Aug. 24, Oasis kicks off the North American leg of their Live ’25 tour in Toronto. The tour wraps up for good in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 23. Noel deflected a question about the band’s future after that, saying only, “Right, let’s talk about football.”

Featured image by Andrew Benge/Redferns