4 of Cody Johnson’s Best Songs From the Last Five Years (and They Aren’t All Singles)

Cody Johnson was already successful in his home state of Texas before he signed a record deal. His debut Ain’t Nothin’ To It album came out on Warner Music Nashville in 2019. In the years since then, Johnson has established himself as one of country music’s most successful artists, releasing hit after hit.

We’re taking a closer look at four of Johnson’s best songs that he released in the last five years, even though they aren’t all singles.

“I’m Gonna Love You” With Carrie Underwood

It’s impossible to have a list of Cody Johnson hits and not include “I’m Gonna Love You”. Written by Chris Stevens, Kelly Archer, and Travis Denning, and out as a single in 2024, the song is on the deluxe version of Johnson’s Leather album.

Carrie Underwood joins Johnson on the song. Johnson knew as soon as he heard it that he wanted to sing it with Underwood. Fortunately, she also loved the song, which is why Johnson waited a while before releasing it.



“Whenever you are working with a star of Carrie’s caliber, there’s a lot of logistics that goes into that as far as timing,” Johnson explains. “There was a lot of logistics just to even make sure that we could record the song, period. But I’ve loved this song for a really long time.”

The romantic duet says, “So good that it almost hurts / Steady and true as a bible verse / My heart skips just thinkin’ of you / Go on and bet it all, baby, we can’t lose / Earth’s gonna shake every now and then / Some runaway roads are gonna dead-end / And on those days when the world feels cruel / I’m gonna love you.“

“‘Til You Can’t”

“‘Til You Can’t” is Johnson’s first No. 1 single at country radio. Written by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, the anthemic tune is on Johnson’s 2021 sophomore Human: The Double Album.

The song says, “If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back / If you’re gonna love somebody / Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can / ‘Til you can’t.”

The message is important to Johnson.

“Get off your butt and go get life,” Johnson tells Audacy. “Life’s not going to come to you. … Nobody owes you anything in this life. If you want something, you gotta go get it.”

“The Painter”

“The Painter” is on Johnson’s Leather album. Out as a single in 2023, the sweet song is written by Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, and Ryan Larkins.

“The Painter” says, “She took chances / With every wall I built, she saw a canvas / I thank God every day for how He made her / My life was black and white, but she’s the painter.”

Although Johnson didn’t write the song, he says it reminds him of his wife, Brandi, who appears in the video with Johnson.

“By Your Grace”

“By Your Grace” is the final song on Johnson’s Human: The Double Album. Written solely by Cody Johnson, the song is a look at the singer’s deep spirituality and faith.

“By Your Grace” says, “I’m aware of everything that’s wrong with me / But still You accept me anyway / I live with a past I can’t get past, and it still haunts me. So I’m askin’ for the courage to make a change / By Your grace, I have hope / You’ve already paid every debt I owe / Please take my chains and make me see / That by Your grace, I’ve been set free.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage