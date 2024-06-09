4 of the Best Folk Breakup Songs of All Time

Like country breakup songs, folk breakup songs have an unspoken quality that makes them so relatable and easy to listen to. Whether you’ve had your heart broken or you’ve been betrayed by someone you love, these four folk breakup songs should have their respective spots in your breakup playlist.

1. “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan penned this song back in 1963 when his then-girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, was studying in Italy. It’s not a “breakup” song in the sense that the couple reunites in the song, but the real-life pair did end up parting ways. It’s considered one of the best ballads about long-distance relationships falling apart.

2. “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

We simply can’t have a list of folk breakup songs without including this legendary 1977 track. Fleetwood Mac famously performed the song in 1997 with former lovers Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham making intense eye contact with each other throughout the set. In a way, we watched a woman hex her ex-boyfriend live on stage. It’s still an enduring breakup song today, especially for anyone who’s been done dirty by their ex.

3. “Blue Skies” by Noah And The Whale

While this track leans more towards the “rock” side of folk-rock, it’s still a classic folk breakup song. Released in 2009, the song is an anthem of sorts for “anyone with a broken heart”, as per the song’s lyrics. It’s definitely on the newer side compared to other classic folk breakup songs, but it’s still a solid hit.

4. “Skinny Love” by Bon Iver

This 2007 folk indie song by Bon Iver has been covered quite a lot in the years since it was released by the likes of Birdy, Ed Sheeran, and more. It’s particularly popular for singing talent to break out for auditions on singing competition shows. The lyrics personify a relationship as a starving, dying thing. Anyone who’s stayed too long in a dead relationship will identify with “Skinny Love” pretty easily.

