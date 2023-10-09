4 of the Best Rock Songs with Guitar Duets

If one guitar solo doesn’t generate enough rock power, try adding in another on top. It’s guaranteed to do the trick.

Guitar duets come in a variety of flavors. They can seem more like duels with two players vying for attention. They can also be more passive, with each player complementing the other.

Find four of the best rock songs that feature guitar duets, below.

1. “Brown Eyed Girl” (Van Morrison)

On the softer end of the rock spectrum, we have Van Morrison‘s “Brown Eyed Girl.” If you’re looking to learn an iconic guitar duet, this relatively simple song might be a good starting point. With jangly note-picking and a soothing sway, this duet makes “Brown Eyed Girl” tailor-made for a relaxing day in the sun.

2. “Master of Puppets” (Metallica)

Though you may not know it by listening alone, there are two guitar players hammering out the lead line in Metallica‘s Mater of Puppets: Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield. The use of two guitarists makes the heavy rock song even more so. There is something rich about the guitar line that could only be pulled off by two guitarists playing in sync.

3. “Hotel California” (Eagles)

Don Felder and Joe Walsh created something truly timeless with the guitar duet on “Hotel California.” The haunting, mirage-like solo is the perfect addition to this hypnotizing track. Many novice guitar players have tried to replicate this duet and, looking ahead, it will likely stay in the rotation for decades to come.

4. “Free Bird” (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

When thinking of iconic guitar duets, Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Free Bird” is one of the first that comes to mind. The entire back half of the song is one sprawling guitar duet played solely by Allen Collins. Though it’s not a guitar duet in the traditional sense–i.e. between two players–it’s one of the most lauded solos in rock history.

