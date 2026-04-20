3 of the Best TV Shows About the Music Industry

Fans outside the music industry are fascinated by what goes on behind the scenes. While an artist’s songs can at times key listeners into that, we have to look beyond the music to really get a full view of the life of a star. The three TV shows below help us do that. Though they feature fictitious musicians, they tell true-to-life stories that shed light on the realities of making a living as a musician.

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‘Nashville’

Starting off with the country side of things, we have Nashville. This ABC show followed the lives and careers of several country artists as they tried to stay afloat in Music City. While there are, of course, some soap-y aspects of this show that could be a tad overdramatized, there is a realness about Nashville that spoke to many in the industry.

On top of all the stellar performances and country songs befitting real-life stars, the realities of being an artist are what kept fans coming back to the show. Viewers fell in love with these actors playing musicians, just as they do with their favorite artists off-screen.

‘Empire’

Empire follows a fictitious entertainment company of the same name. The plot unfolds around the members of the founding family as they struggle for ownership. This show revealed the high stakes of the music industry that the audience isn’t always aware of.

This show didn’t romanticize the industry, as many of us are guilty of doing. While the other shows on this list are largely about the creative process, Empire sheds light on the power dynamics behind a top-selling star. That being said, this show, like the other two, had quite the soundtrack to accompany all the drama.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Music fans were stopped in their tracks in 2023 by Daisy Jones & The Six. This book adaptation follows a 70s rock band’s rise to fame and all the pitfalls they experience along the way. The very Fleetwood Mac-esque band experiences some pretty heavy in-fighting, which eventually leads to their breakup.

This show was indicative of how many bands fracture under industry pressure once they make it big. It can be hard for those of us not in that situation to understand how fame affects someone. It’s shows like this one that remind us that our favorite artists are human.

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