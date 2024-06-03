4 of the Most Covered Rock Songs of All Time

It takes a lot for a rock song to be a hit. It takes even more for that song to be catchy and versatile enough to cover. These four rock songs and the most covered of all time, and we can expect those numbers to just keep rising!

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s worth noting that if we based this list on the absolute top most covered rock songs of all time by the numbers, it would be comprised entirely of The Beatles songs. That’s a list for another time, so we decided to include just one Beatles track for this list.

1. “Your Song” by Elton John

This hit from 1970 was Elton John’s first global Top 10 single. It’s one of the most iconic releases of his career. Co-written with Bernie Taupin (as was most of John’s music), this song has been officially covered 363 times and counting. Artists like Rod Stewart, Ellie Goulding, and even Ewan McGregor for the film Moulin Rouge have covered it.

2. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

This Bill Withers classic from 1971 has been officially covered 376 times. It was the song that took Withers out of the factory making toilet seats in Los Angeles and into the studio as a breakthrough artist with a successful career ahead of him. It has since been covered by Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, The Temptations, and more.

3. “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

Whether you love or hate how much this song dominates radio stations and department stores alike during the holidays, you can’t deny how massive of a seasonal hit this track from Bobby Helms was and still is today. “Jingle Bell Rock” was written by Jim Boothe and Joe Beal. It was originally recorded in 1957 by Bobby Helms. And it’s been covered over 447 times since its inception.

4. “Let It Be” by The Beatles

This hit song by the legendary Beatles is the most-covered rock song of all time, and one of the most-covered songs of all time. Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, this hit track from 1969 has been officially covered more than 577 times.

Surprisingly, it almost didn’t happen. Lennon allegedly didn’t love the track, and the band itself was dealing with personal difficulties between the members. Luckily, this classic song made it to the album of the same name. It’s been covered by Aretha Franklin, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Joe Cocker, John Denver, and many more.

[See Ringo Starr Live On Tour In 2024]

Photo courtesy of The Beatles album Let It Be

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.