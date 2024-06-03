Lainey Wilson Treats Nashville Fans to New Party Anthem With Debut Performance of “Bell Bottoms Up” 

Lainey Wilson kicked off her Country’s Cool Again Tour over the weekend with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. Fans packed the venue Friday (May 31) and Saturday (June 1) to hear Wilson and the band crank out all of her hits, some new music, and more. However, few fans could have predicted the surprises that Wilson sprang on them during the shows.

After getting the party started, Wilson took to social media to share photos from the opening night. Additionally, she let fans who have tickets to future dates know what kind of party to expect when they come to the show.

“No better way to kick off the first weekend of tour than in Music City with your friends,” she wrote in the post. “If this is a snapshot of what the rest of the tour looks like, hold onto your boots, baby,” she added.

The opening night of Wilson’s tour featured appearances from Wynonna Judd and Terri Clark. Wilson and Wynonna sang “Refugee” from the forthcoming Tom Petty tribute album. She and Clark shared Clark’s hit “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” from the ‘90s hitmaker’s duets project, according to Music Row.

Saturday night’s show featured appearances by Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, and Keith Urban.

Lainey Wilson Shares New Music on Tour

Lainey Wilson will release Whirlwind later this year. So far, she’s given fans two samples of the upcoming collection with “Country’s Cool Again” and “Hang Tight Honey.” Over the weekend she treated fans at her shows to a few more new songs. Watch her perform “Bell Bottoms Up” below.

@hollercountry Gracing Music City, @Lainey Wilson kicks off the U.S leg of her ‘Country’s Cool Again Tour’ at The Ascend Amphitheater 💫 With a collection of unreleased songs, ‘Bell Bottoms Up’ caught the audience’s attention being the same name as Lainey’s brand new Honky-Tonk🍸 #LaineyWilson #CountryMusic #Nashville ♬ original sound – Holler

It’s a rocking party anthem that fits perfectly with the rest of Wilson’s catalog. The song also shares its name with her forthcoming Nashville bar.

Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Bar will replace FGL House at 120 Third Ave. South. She announced the new venture early last month saying, “I’m so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city! I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images