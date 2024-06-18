4 of the Oldest Living Country Music Legends

We’ve seen many country stars come and go, leaving a piece of music history behind. And there are many country singers out there today that have been doing it for decades with no end in sight. Let’s learn a bit about the oldest living country legends who are still around today!

1. Willie Nelson

Would this be a list of the oldest living country legends without at least mentioning the legendary Willie Nelson? As of 2024, Nelson is 91 years old and still touring and making music. Few have lived like Nelson, who made a brand for himself out of loving the road and playing music wherever he goes. He’ll likely keep going until the very end and never retire, honestly.

2. Leroy Van Dyke

Country music icon Leroy Van Dyke was known for his “auctioneer” voice which allowed him to sing lyrics extremely fast. But he wasn’t pigeonholed into just one schtick. He’s known for his vocals and incredible skill at the guitar and fiddle, as well as the mandolin. Van Dyke is 94 years old as of 2024.

3. Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson is 87 years old as of 2024. Even though he is now retired, the singer/songwriter and actor has left an amazing mark on country music history. He’s known for writing hits for other artists like “Me And Bobby McGee” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”. He’s also known for hits under his own name like “Why Me” and “Loving Her Was Easier”. Kristofferson even received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the CMAs just a few years ago, and we can’t think of someone more deserving.

4. Billie Jean Horton

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Billie Jean Horton is 89 years old as of 2024. She is known for her contributions to country music as well as her high-profile marriages to Hank Williams and Johnny Horton. Today, she’s retired from making music and resides in an assisted living facility in Shreveport, Louisiana.

