Nashville Singer-Songwriter Terri Lynn Kathey Is Missing

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Terri Lynn Kathey who has also performed under the name Terri Lynn Blues has gone missing. Her husband, Kevin Kathey last saw her on the morning of Sunday, June 16.

Family friend Kerry Pharr broke the news of Kathey’s disappearance on Facebook yesterday (June 17) morning. According to the post, the Katheys own a courier service. Terri Lynn left their home at around 4:30 Sunday morning to pick up a package and deliver it to Chattanooga. However, she never made it with the package.

Mr. Kathey checked the couple’s credit and debit card statements and found that Terri Lynn made a purchase at the Hardee’s on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville two hours after leaving her home. Additionally, local police pinged her phone “somewhere near the top of Monteagle Mountain” on Sunday. Unfortunately, after hours of driving mountain roads and searching Mr. Kathey was unable to find his wife.

Monteagle Mountain is among the most dangerous highways in the United States. The stretch of highway runs over the Cumberland Plateau near Monteagle, Tennessee, about 45 minutes northwest of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The highway rises to nearly 2,000 feet and has one of the steepest grades of any stretch of interstate in the country.

Prayer Requests for Terri Lynn Kathey

Pharr and other friends are asking for prayers for both Terri Lyn and Kevin Kathey. Additionally, Pharr shared a phone number to relay any information on the beloved blues and gospel singer’s whereabouts. Those who have any information can call Pharr at (615) 415-0504.

More About Kathey

More than a musician, Terri Lynn Kathey is a devout Christian who has a heart for the troops. Earlier in her career, she recruited 36 artists to record a 6-hour video of music for troops stationed in Bosnia. Additionally, she collected thousands of CDs from labels on Music Row to send to the American warfighters in Bosnia to give them a little taste of home.

She has also performed on several military installations where high-ranking officers flew in to give her accolades, per her website.

Her goal as a musician is to put a smile on her listeners’ faces and to spread the Word of God.

Featured Image: TerriLynnKathey.com