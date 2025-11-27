4 of the Sweetest Country Love Songs From 1991 Sure To Give You Butterflies

Country music is known for its romantic songs, a trait that has been part of the genre since its inception. We found four of the sweetest country love songs, which were all released in 1991, and became big hits.

“Love, Me” by Collin Raye

“Love, Me” is Collin Raye‘s second single, and first No. 1 hit. The song, written by Skip Ewing and Max T. Barmes, is on Raye’s freshman All I Can Be album.

“Love, Me” tells the story of a couple in love, from their early years, up until the end of their lives. The sweet song says, “If you get there before I do / Don’t give up on me / I’ll meet you when my chores are through / I don’t know how long I’ll be / But I’m not gonna let you down / Darling, wait and see / And between now and then, till I see you again / I’ll be loving you, Love, me.”

“I’d Love You All Over Again” by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson’s “I’d Love You All Over Again” is all about celebrating a relationship that has moved past its exciting new phase, to enduring love. Jackson wrote the song by himself, for his debut Here In The Real World album, inspired by his wife, Denise.

“Has it been ten years since we said ‘I do?‘” Jackson begins the song. “I’ve always heard marriage made one seem like two / But you’re looking better than you did back then / You still make this old heart give in / And if I had it to do all over / I’d do it all over again / If tomorrow I found one more chance to begin / I’d love you all over again.”

“That’s What I Like About You” by Trisha Yearwood

“That’s What I Like About You” is an uptempo song that is on Trisha Yearwood’s eponymous freshman album.

Written by Kevin Welch, Wally Wilson, and John Hadley, the feel-good song says, “I like a man who’s crazy about me / I like a man who can live without me too / That’s what I like about you / I like a man who will lay down beside me / I like a man who will stand up to me too / That’s what I like about you.”

Before Yearwood recorded “That’s What I Like About You”, it was recorded by singer-songwriter James House.

“Forever Together” by Randy Travis

Randy Travis co-wrote “Forever Together” with Jackson, for Travis’s High Lonesome album. The song became one of Travis’s many No. 1 hits.

“Forever Together” says, “Forever together, ’til death do we part / Forsaking all others, I’ll give you my heart / Through good times and bad times, wherever we are / Forever together in each other’s arms.”

Travis followed “Forever Together” with “Better Class Of Losers”, another No. 1 single, which he also wrote with Jackson.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images