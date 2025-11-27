‘Hamilton’ Star Renee Elise Goldsberry Performing National Anthem at Ravens-Bengals Thanksgiving Game

On Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 27), families all over the nation will crowd around the TV to witness one of America’s greatest traditions. This year, the Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in one of three NFL Thanksgiving Day matchups. Ahead of the AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry will kick off the festivities wit a soaring national anthem performance.

I can not wait for this!! https://t.co/ym97InRh8e — Mrs S – FTLOG – #LetElizabethLead (@MrsS1506) November 18, 2025

Renee Elise Goldsberry Starred in ‘Hamilton’

Getting her start in 1997 as a backup dancer on the Fox legal drama Ally McBeal, Renee Elise Goldsberry starred in theatrical productions such as Dreamgirls, The Lion King, and The Color Purple. In 2015, she landed her biggest role to date, starring as Angelica Schuyler in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical Hamilton. This landed her Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Goldsberry is no stranger to the NFL, recently performing the national anthem ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup earlier this month. You can watch that performance below.

“Oh my God she’s so iconic,” one TikTok user commented.

She Released Her Debut Album Earlier This Year

After portraying Angelica for three years, Renee Elise Goldsberry looked to continue her career in music and acting, landing roles on television shows like She-Hulk and Girls5Eva. In June 2025, the Grammy winner released her debut solo album, Who I Really Am.

“I’ve had some wonderful success in the theater and in television, which crossed into the world of pop and R&B music, genre-defying, age-defying pop-rap,” Goldsberry told Rolling Stone.

She continued, “I have this blessing of a platform. There are a group of people that care about what I sing. It was the right time to do what I love very much, for people that have shown me so much love.”

The aptly titled Who I Really Am sees Goldsberry returning to her first love: songwriting. “It’s the soundtrack of my life,” she said of the album. “My prayers are answered when people take from it whatever feels right to narrate theirs.”

Featured image by by Candice Ward/Getty Images