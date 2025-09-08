Born on This Day in 1932, the Country Star Who Inspired Generations With Her Powerful Voice and Her Willie Nelson-Penned Crossover Classic

On this day (September 8) in 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley was born in Winchester, Virginia. At the age of 15, she performed on her local radio station for the first time. She signed her first recording contract before she turned 20, and soon after, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. At the age of 24, Patsy Cline found her first hit with “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

Cline released her debut single, “A Church, a Courtroom, Then Goodbye,” in 1955. Eight years later, she died in a tragic plane crash in a forest around Camden, Tennessee. She was only 30 years old. Not many artists whose career spans less than a decade would have much of an impact on the music world. Cline was different, though.

Patsy Cline’s Short But Powerful Career

Patsy Cline found her first hit with “Walkin’ After Midnight” in 1957. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 12 on the Hot 100, giving her early crossover success. Four years and a dozen singles later, she found her second hit with “Crazy.” It topped the country chart and also peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100.

“I Fall to Pieces” marked the beginning of the most successful portion of Cline’s career. She followed her first No. 1 with “Crazy.” The Willie Nelson-penned hit went to No. 2 on the country chart. However, it was her most successful crossover hit, peaking at No. 9 on the all-genre chart. Her next single, “She’s Got You,” was her final No. 1 and top 20 hit on the Hot 100.

Cline scored two more major country hits before her death. “When I Get Thru with You (You’ll Love Me Too)” peaked at No. 10. Her final single, “Leavin’ on Your Mind,” peaked at No. 8.

A plane crash cut Cline’s life short as her star began to rise. However, not even death could silence her powerful voice. She remains one of the most popular women in country music. More importantly, she inspired countless women to follow their dreams of being country singers. Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and many more drew inspiration from Patsy Cline. The world of country music would not be the same without her contributions.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images