4 Radio Hits From the 1980s That Most People Have Already Forgotten About

The 1980s remain an incredible decade in pop music. There were plenty of fun, uptempo songs that ruled the radio, including these four tunes. All big hits, they have sadly since been mostly forgotten.

“Eternal Flame” by The Bangles

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The Bangles had an eight-week No. 1 single with “Eternal Flame” in 1989. Written by band member Susanna Hoffs and Billy Steinberg, the song appears on the group’s Everything record. It is The Bangles’ final No. 1 hit of their career.

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“Eternal Flame” was inspired by a private tour The Bangles were given of Graceland, where Hoffs saw what was supposed to be an eternal flame in the Garden of Memories. Ironically, the day The Bangles took the tour, it was raining, so the flame wasn’t lit.

“Eternal Flame” says, “Close your eyes, give me your hand / Do you feel my heart beating / Do you understand / Do you feel the same / Am I only dreaming / Or is this burning an eternal flame?”

“Mickey” by Tony Basil

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Toni Basil had one big hit, and it’s “Mickey”. Out in 1982, “Mickey” appears on Basil’s debut Word Of Mouth record.

Written by Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn, “Mickey” was first recorded by Racey, an English rock band, although using the name “Kitty” instead. When Basil released her version, it became one of the most popular songs of the early 80s.

“Mickey” begins with, “Oh Mickey, you’re so fine / You’re so fine, you blow my mind, hey Mickey, hey Mickey / Oh Mickey, you’re so fine / You’re so fine, you blow my mind, hey Mickey, hey Mickey.”

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello

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Like Basil, “Maniac” is Sembello’s only hit single. Part of the soundtrack for Flashdance, “Maniac” also appears on Sembello’s first record, Bossa Nova Hotel.

Written by Sembello and Dennis Matkosky, “Maniac” says, “It can cut you like a knife. If the gift becomes the fire / On a wire between will and what will be / She’s a maniac, maniac on the floor / And she’s dancing like she’s never danced before.”

“Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

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Steve Winwood’s first No. 1 single is “Higher Love”. Out in 1986 on his Back In The High Life album, Winwood wrote “Higher Love” with Will Jennings.

“Higher Love” says, “Things look so bad everywhere / In this whole world, what is fair? / We walk blind and we try to see / Falling behind in what could be / Bring me a higher love / Bring me a higher love / Bring me a higher love / Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?”

Chaka Khan sings background vocals on “Higher Love”.

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