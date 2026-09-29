3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That My Two-Year-Old Loves Dancing To

There’s nothing my two-year-old daughter loves more in a song than a good beat. If the rhythm is right, she’s ready to stop playing with Mr. Bear or her M.U.S.C.L.E. Men figures and get down to the matter of dancing.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that especially grab her precious attention. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s my two-year-old loves dancing to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team from ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ (1993)

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Not only does this song have a great beat (a prerequisite for my two-year-old daughter), but it also has a memorable chorus. Tag Team repeats it over and over, and the refrain just gets in your head and stays there. For my little girl, she has little to no idea what they’re saying. The point, though, is the repetition. On this 1993 hit, the idea is to get mesmerized and just let your limbs do the talking. No wonder my little gal loves this one so much. It’s all about the dancing on “Whoomp! (There It Is)”.

“Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 from ‘Hand On The Torch’ (1993)

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This song just makes me happy. Not only do I love it and remember it from my own youth, but my little gal loves it, too, which makes it all the better. When I put this song on the playlist, she stops to pay attention. She puts down Mr. Bear and starts to bob up and down. It’s time to dance, she knows. So, that’s when she starts running around the living room with a smile on her face. “Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 includes a Herbie Hancock sample. So, when she hears this tune, she’s learning about music history, too! All the better!

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger from ‘Where Have All the Merrymakers Gone?’ (1997)

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Growing up in Seattle, it’s important that my daughter learns about her city’s roots. That includes the great band Harvey Danger and their hit 1997 single, “Flagpole Sitta”. Not only does the track have a great beat to dance to, but it also will teach her about zines and other interesting little local tidbits. It’s good to dance, it’s good to listen to local music, and it’s good to remember 1990s one-hit wonders.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images