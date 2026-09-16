3 One-Hit Wonders From 1997 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Shopping in 1997 was fun. There were great songs all over the place to listen to while you browsed the plentiful aisles of foodstuffs or merchandise. And today, some of the songs from that era still subsist on shopping playlists.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three songs from back then that remain great for spending a few bucks. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1997 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from ‘Aquarium’ (1997)

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If there is one object synonymous with buying things, it might just be the Barbie doll. The toy has been around for decades and decades. It has changed and evolved over the years. The Barbie doll even had a hit movie based on it just a few years ago. So, it’s no wonder then why you’ll hear the hit single “Barbie Girl” by Aqua often while shopping in stores. The song, like the subject it’s about, just feels like commerce. Of course, it also helps that the track is fun and catchy and supremely vivid.

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones from ‘Let’s Face It’ (1997)

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Certain songs just work for everyone. And in 1997, the Boston-born, horn-based band The Mighty Mighty Bosstones released one of those tunes. Indeed, the swing band’s hit single, “The Impression That I Get”, put them on radio stations and television channels from coast-to-coast. Today, the song has subsisted over the decades. It’s one you’ll often hear while pushing a grocery cart or window shopping at the local mall for your next favorite sweater or pair of shoes.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba from ‘Tubthumper’ (1997)

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Nearly 30 years after this song was released, it remains a mystery. What is Chumbawamba singing about and why are they singing about it? Why are they always getting knocked down and then getting up again? What is happening?! Well, a little mystery and obfuscation never hurt anyone, it seems. Because this track has lasted throughout the years. Today, it’s a nostalgic throwback track that you’ll hear in shopping malls and grocery stores anywhere and everywhere.

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