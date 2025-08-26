4 Hilarious Lyrics in Classic Rock Songs That Weren’t Supposed To Be Funny

These classic rock songs are beloved by many, and for good reason. They’re absolutely fantastic songs, and a go-to for any classic rock radio station. Still, they boast a couple of lyrics that are low-key hilarious, and I’m not 100% sure that humor was intentional. Let’s take a look! You might just have a good chuckle at a few of these lines, and you might have never noticed them before.

“Pink” by Aerosmith

“Pink, it’s like red, but not quite.”

Alright, maybe this was supposed to be funny. But I’m including it anyway, because I always get a kick out of it. In this song, Steven Tyler paints an obvious picture of what the color pink is. Dry humor aside, I remember “Pink” by Aerosmith best by its music video, which features random characters and band members morphing their faces into one another. It’s trippy, that’s for sure. Joe Perry becomes a centaur at one point.

“Africa” by Toto

“Sure as Kilimanjaro rising like Olympus above the Serengeti.”

Alright, I adore this song. It’s beloved by many drunken karaoke singers globally for a reason. However, I can’t help but wonder if the band intended for this line from “Africa” to be as funny as it was for me to hear as a kid. I get the vision and the painting they were trying to paint with this one. But this long-winded metaphor is still pretty hilarious.

“Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh

“They say I’m lazy, but it takes all my time.”

Alright, I’ll admit, this example of hilarious lyrics was definitely meant to be funny. Joe Walsh apparently has a good sense of humor. And honestly, this line from “Life’s Been Good” couldn’t be more correct. Being lazy really does take up a lot of time.

“A Horse With No Name” by America

“There were plants and birds and rocks and things.”

“A Horse With No Name” by America is one of the most famous classic rock and country rock songs of all time. You just can’t beat it. That storytelling, that melody, those vocal harmonies. It’s basically a perfect song. The songwriting and lyrics are quite beautiful and transport the listener back to the Wild West. However, the line “There were plants and birds and rocks and things” is so funny to hear among the most beautiful, poetic lines in this song.

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Recordings