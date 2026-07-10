4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Early 1960s

The early 1960s boasted a simple yet beautiful rock style. Before elaborate songwriters and composers could evolve the music, it felt brand new and more rudimentary. But that made it charming and, in many ways, timeless.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from that particular era that we continue to return to again and again. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the early 1960s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen from ‘The Kingsmen In Person’ (1963)

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If the aliens that are inevitably going to touch down on Earth from outer space any moment now come and ask humanity for a rock music playlist, this song has to be on it. It’s not only representative of the early 1960s, but it’s also representative of the entire decade and the entire genre, in many ways, too. It’s simple, buzzy, and effective.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles (Single, 1963)

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Where would rock music be without The Beatles? The group remains its standard for rock bands. It’s the Platonic Ideal of a foursome with two guitars, drums, and bass. The Liverpool, England-born band wrote and released so many great songs, they were able to drop a greatest hits album of only No. 1 tracks. That’s bold. That’s The Beatles. And in many ways it all started with this 1963 song, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”.

“Surfin’ Safari” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surfin’ Safari’ (1962)

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While many say The Rolling Stones were the counterpoint to The Beatles in the 1960s, the better answer is probably The Beach Boys. Paul McCartney, in particular, was inspired by Brian Wilson and company. The lush group that brought the world California sunshine via vocal harmonies remains integral to the history of 1960s rock. And it all started with a rollicking “Surfin’ Safari” in 1962.

“Crying” by Roy Orbison from ‘Crying’ (1962)

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Even before the silver-tongued Roy Orbison released his album Crying in 1962, his song of the same name was a hit. Indeed, the single “Crying” hit No. 2 upon its release in 1961. But really, Orbison was the kind of singer who could lend his voice to the phone book and make it sound divine. He may have boasted the greatest voice in the history of rock music (though Robert Plant, Ann Wilson, and Little Richard may have something to say about that). Either way, Orbison is just—chef’s kiss.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns