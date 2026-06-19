4 Rock Songs Where Everyone Knows the Chorus by Heart, but Hardly Anyone Can Remember the Verses

The right chorus can make or break a song, but when that refrain reaches a certain level of ubiquity, it risks overshadowing the rest of the song. Many times, that means the song’s true meaning, great bits of poetry, and incredible vocalizing are all lost to the catchy, four-line choruses everyone knows by heart.

Here are four rock songs with undeniably great choruses that also feature verses you should definitely be learning, too.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas

Play video

It’s hard not to know the chorus better than any other part of Kansas’ “Carry On My Wayward Son” because, to be fair, the whole song starts with it and keeps coming back to it from there. Still, the verses are chock full of incredible lyricism that is incredibly poignant. “Masquerading as a man with a reason / my charade is the event of the season / and if I claim to be a wise man / Well, it surely means that I don’t know.” Sure, the chorus is great. But those lines? C’mon.

“We Are The Champions” by Queen

Play video

“We Are The Champions” by Queen is one of those rare, timeless rock songs that virtually everyone knows the chorus to, no matter their age, native language, or country of origin. This rock song is just that ubiquitous and impactful. Still, Freddie Mercury is offering up some fantastic lyrics and vocalizations in the verses, too. “I’ve taken my bows and my curtain calls / You brought me fame and fortune and everything that goes with it / I thank you all.” After all, the lyrical setups in the verses are what make the chorus that much more meaningful.

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple

Play video

The only thing more recognizable than the guitar riff of Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” is the chorus, “Smoke on the water, fire in the sky.” But this rock song is more than its two-line chorus. And frankly, if more people listened to the verses of this track, they would realize that the band is delivering what is practically a play-by-play of the fire that burned down a casino during a Frank Zappa and the Mothers concert. “Frank Zappa and the Mothers were at the best place around / but some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground.”

“The Happiest Days Of Our Lives” by Pink Floyd

Play video

Closing out this list of rock songs everyone knows the chorus to but not the verses is the prelude to Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2”. Almost everyone knows the refrain “we don’t need no education,” but fewer people know the prelude to the track, “The Happiest Days Of Our Lives”, which leads into the iconic bassline and anti-thought-control refrain. For bands that specialized in cohesive concept albums, it’s a shame not to hear the music they create in its entirety. Why cut a masterpiece up into tiny sections?

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images