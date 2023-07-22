Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You”

Dolly Parton released a cover of Queen‘s “We Are the Champions,” along with a brief addition of the band’s classic “We Will Rock You,” featured on her upcoming rock album, Rockstar, out Nov. 17.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We Are the Champions” marks the fourth song released off Rockstar, following Parton’s original song “Bygones,” featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Nikki Sixx and John 5 of Mötley Crüe, and her cover of Heart’s “Magic Man (Carl Version),” featuring Ann Wilson and Howard Leese.

The star-studded 30-track album, which Parton decided to record after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, also features Parton’s previous release, an original song, “World on Fire,” which hit No. 1 song on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs charts.

“This song I felt very inspired to write,” said Parton of “World on Fire,” adding, “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Additional special guests on Rockstar include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, and Chris Stapleton among many others.

Several songs that Parton revealed she has covered, include Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Journey classic “Open Arms” with Perry, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” and The Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock ‘n’ roll album, Rockstar,” said Parton. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

‘Rockstar’ Track List:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World On Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“* “Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM