4 Rock Supergroups to Revisit From the 2000s

The concept of the rock supergroup: a collaboration between a group of well-known musicians who are either solo artists or from other big bands. It’s existed since the 1960s. Cream is considered by many to be the original rock supergroup: Bassist/lead vocalist Jack Bruce (the Graham Bond Organisation (GBO) and John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers), guitarist Eric Clapton (The Yardbirds and John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers), and drummer Ginger Baker (GBO) made up that power trio. Since then, ensembles like Blind Faith, Asia, and the Traveling Wilburys have continued the tradition.

In the 2000s, the supergroup paradigm—particularly in terms of classic rock influenced groups—came back strong. Here are four noteworthy collectives from that decade.

This heavy quartet’s first album in 2002 certainly drew a lot of attention as it united three quarters of Rage Against The Machine—guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilks—with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Combining classic ‘70s rock, alt-rock, and by their third album, vintage funk and R&B, the foursome scored a triple platinum eponymous debut album followed by the platinum Exile and gold-certified Revelations. They lasted for six years and scored three Grammy nominations before splitting up, but they reunited for one performance in January 2017, four months before Cornell committed suicide while on tour with Soundgarden.

As ‘80s and classic rock began its seemingly permanent revival back in the early 2000s, a quintet that mostly represented that era united – frontman Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), rhythm guitarist Dave Kushner (Wasted Youth), plus guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Matt Sorum (all from Guns N’ Roses).

The hard rocking group had a lot of swagger and combined their influences and sounds to score the double platinum debut album Contraband along with plenty of touring. “Slither” won the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. One more album, Libertad, followed before Weiland left to rejoin STP in 2007.

This short-lived trio formed in 2009 and managed to put out a moderately selling and acclaimed, eponymous debut album. Nobody could deny the star power – vocalist/guitarist Josh Homme (Queens Of The Stone Age), bassist John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), and drummer Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana) – or their raw energy.

Grohl had dropped hints about the trio as early as 2005, but it finally came to fruition four years later. “New Fang” won the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. The group, which blended unusual rhythms and different classic rock styles, discussed a second album, but nothing has come forth. They reunited for the two tribute concerts for Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins who passed away last year. Homme and Grohl also played together on the third Queens Of The Stone Age album Songs For The Deaf which also featured Screaming Trees’ frontman Mark Lanegan as co-lead vocalist.

One of two other projects from Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, the early incarnations of APC included guitarist/keyboardist Billy Howerdel; bassists Paz Lechantin, James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins), and Jeordie White (aka Twiggy Ramirez from Marilyn Manson’s band); rhythm guitarists Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails) and Troy Van Leeuwen (pre-QOTSA); and drummer Josh Freese (who played with The Vandals, ‘90s GN’R, and today the Foos).

Some felt that APC had a sound akin to Tool, but their influences also included ‘80s Goth and Cocteau Twins. The group was recently active again on the 2018 album Eat The Elephant, with Howerdel and Keenan as the perennial members. Consider their first three albums to come from a mutating supergroup.

