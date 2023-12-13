Three is the Magic Number: The Best Classic Rock Trios

Often, when people think of classic rock setups, it’s four and five-piece bands that come to mind. A combination of vocalist, lead guitar player, key player, bassist, and drummer. But occasionally, notable three-piece groups make their mark on the genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we dive into six of those bands, that prove how three can be the magic number when it comes to musical ensembles. From American bands to British-born ones, these are six famous classic rock trios that worked their way into our hearts.

[RELATED: 3 Movies Every Country Music Fan Should See]

1. Green Day

The California-born punk rock band did more with power chords than perhaps any other group in history. In the 1990s when stoner culture and alternative rock rose to prominence, Green Day, ruled. Comprised of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, Green Day’s 1994 debut LP, Dookie, was celebrated for its cover art and songs like “Longview” and “Basket Case.”

[Green Day on Tour — Get Tickets]

2. Cream

The British-born group Cream, which only spanned a few years in the 1960s during its heyday, was comprised of some of the biggest names in rock at the time: bassist Jack Bruce, guitarist Eric Clapton, and drummer Ginger Baker. Known for songs like “White Room” and “Sunshine Of Your Love,” the group blended psychedelia with buzzing sounds of the then-burgeoning genre.

3. ZZ Top

The Texas-born trio excelled at blues rock, as demonstrated on songs like “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” Known as much for their look with big beards and sunglasses, ZZ Top, which at its height was comprised of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, was buoyed by the music video generation and MTV. Perhaps an unlikely success story, the group has nevertheless stood the test of time thanks to their aesthetic and their immediately identifiable visages.

[ZZ Top on Tour — Get Tickets]

4. The Police

Formed in 1977, this British rock group was fronted by the bassist and lead singer Sting, who went on to solo fame and fortune. But at its peak, The Police were known for songs like “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” “Roxanne” and “Everything Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” which blended heart and emotion with the power of the genre. The Police, originally comprised of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland, live on today happily in the minds of the band’s many fans.

5. Nirvana

The Pacific Northwest-born group in many ways defined grunge music from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s. The group only released three studio records—Bleach, Nevermind, and In Utero—but they were the biggest thing in popular music at their height thanks to songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Comprised of frontman Kurt Cobain, bassist Krist Novoselic, and drummer Dave Grohl, Nirvana still gets the hair on the back of your neck to rise.

6. The Jimi Hendrix Experience

While widely considered the greatest guitar player of all time, Jimi Hendrix was backed for a big chunk of his short career by a rhythm section of bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell that made up The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Releasing three albums as a trio in just two years—Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, and Electric Ladyland, they cemented themselves as legends.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.

Tickets available via StubHub are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.