‘The Voice’ Is Reportedly Aiming High for Historic New Coaching Lineup—and Yes, It Includes Blake Shelton

Premiering in 2011, The Voice wrapped up its 28th season last month, with Aiden Ross handing coach Niall Horan his third victory in as many appearances. With fans already looking ahead to season 29, which premieres Feb. 23 on NBC, the show’s producers have apparently already set their sights on season 30. Kicking off sometime in the fall of 2026, The Voice will no doubt want to celebrate its milestone season with some epic surprises for fans. And sources tell The Sun that production already has its dream coaching panel in mind.

Source: ‘The Voice’ Wants These Legendary Coaches Back for Season 30

With filming set to begin in either late spring or early summer 2026, the season 30 lineup isn’t finalized yet. The Voice executives have offered no official public clues as to who will return to their big red chairs. But a production source says the show’s ideal lineup for the historic season would consist of veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

Reportedly, executives are willing to go to expensive lengths to secure this casting, which would reunite OG coach Blake Shelton with both his wife, Gwen Stefani, and his “bromance,” Adam Levine. (Famously, Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 while filming season 7 of The Voice, tying the knot seven years later in 2021.)

Shelton left the show in 2023 after 23 seasons. Levine initially exited in 2019, but returned last year for the show’s 27th season. Stefani last appeared in season 26, with Clarkson exiting after season 23.

“So if producers get their way, 30 will be Adam, Blake, Gwen, and Kelly,” the source said. “Nothing is official yet though.”

Two Are Back for Season 29

Two members of the reported dream team are already set to return to next year. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine are joining EGOT winner John Legend for The Voice: Battle of Champions.

Season 29 marks the first time the show has departed from its typical four-coach format, with three previous winners facing off against one another. Clarkson has won four times, Legend once, and Levine three times.

The show is also introducing several all-new twists for season 29, including a “Super Steal” and an “In-Season All-Star Competition.”

Featured image by Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images