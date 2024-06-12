4 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Bruce Springsteen

Not a huge fan of Bruce Springsteen’s particular brand of heartland rock? There’s no shame in it. Not everyone is a fan of The Boss. Still, if you’ve only heard his charting hits like “Dancing In The Dark” and “Hungry Heart”, you might be missing out. Let’s look at four songs for those who don’t particularly like Bruce Springsteen. We might just change your mind.

1. “My Father’s House”

This 1982 song from Nebraska is a unique one. The whole album was recorded by Springsteen as a demo by himself. Instead of re-releasing the tracks with his E Street Band, he decided to release the raw recordings as they are. This song is a particularly moving track from that intimate album that focuses on the often complicated relationships that fathers have with their sons.

2. “Janey Don’t You Lose Heart”

“Janey Don’t You Lose Heart” is a pretty well-known song, though the B-side didn’t exactly chart when it was released. It’s extremely catchy too, so be prepared to deal with having it stuck in your head for a while.

3. “If I Should Fall Behind”

This single from the 1992 album Lucky Town is a sweet little love song that was dedicated to Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa. It’s a mature song that has become a fan-favorite deep cut through the years.

4. “The Hitter”

This “newer” song from Springsteen was released with Devils & Dust in 2005. The track is often compared to Bob Dylan by some fans and it shows a folkier side of the heartland rocker. It tells an interesting story involving a boxer that is full of drama, intrigue, and well-crafted musicality. If you don’t like Bruce Springsteen, this unique genre change might change your tune.

