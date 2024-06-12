Styx Guitarist Tommy Shaw Says the Band Is “Powerless” in Securing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Styx might be one of the biggest classic rock bands that are still active. The band was massive throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, releasing four consecutive multi-Platinum albums, selling tens of millions of records, and delivering more than a dozen top-40 singles. However, they’ve never been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Later this year, Styx will embark on a co-headlining tour with Foreigner. This year, Foreigner received their first-ever Rock Hall nomination and will be inducted in October.

Ahead of that Tour, Styx’s Tommy Shaw sat down with Billboard to discuss the upcoming trek and the band’s powerlessness to get its foot in the door of the Rock Hall.

Tommy Shaw on Styx’s Lack of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

Foreigner landed their nomination and subsequent induction after a campaign led by Mick Jones’ son-in-law Mark Ronson. However, Styx doesn’t have that kind backup. They’ve been eligible for nomination since 1998, but have never gotten a nod.

“We’re really powerless over it. We don’t have any influence whatsoever. So, to be anticipating it or to be disappointed that we’re not in there—I don’t even know who the people are who judge the Rock Hall. So, I can’t really say much about it,” Tommy Shaw said.

However, he is keeping a positive outlook. “We just know that our fans love us and we know that our music is good before we let them hear it,” he said. “If that thing’s meant to happen, it will.”

Recently, Shaw’s bandmate James Young spoke to Detroit radio station Meltdown about the band’s chances of getting into the Hall of Fame. “Well, it’s very East Coast-centric in terms of the people that have a vote,” he said. “Styx probably deserves to be in there, but I’m not holding my breath,” he added.

“The audience that basically love our music and buy millions of our records don’t have a vote. There’s 30 or 40 people that decide who’s going in—not 30,000 and 40,000 voting,” he said the Rock Hall.

