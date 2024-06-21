4 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has delivered so many hit songs and stellar albums since she won the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She’s done a lot for country as a genre. Still, some people don’t particularly love her music. There’s nothing wrong with that; country-pop music is just not for everyone. However, for those who have only heard “Before He Cheats” or “Jesus, Take The Wheel”, you’re really missing out on some good deep cuts. Let’s take a look at four songs for people who say they don’t like Carrie Underwood. We might just manage to change your tune!

1. “Quitter”

This 2009 track from Play On is a glossy pop song that appropriately keeps the steel guitar in place so that it is still technically a country song as well. It’s one of her pop-ier tracks for sure, but it’s a stellar and addicting song. It was co-written by pop songwriting master Max Martin, who has penned tunes for the likes of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, and more. Even though it’s a bit overproduced, Underwood’s vocals shine through. It’s a great example of what she’s capable of with her voice.

2. “Flat On The Floor”

This single from her album Carnival Ride might just change your mind if you don’t like Carrie Underwood. It’s your typical post-relationship recovery song, but it’s also a unique one. If anything, it’s a vehicle for Underwood to show off her vocal ability. This is far from a karaoke-friendly tune, and it’s doubtful that anyone other than Underwood could really sing it.

3. “Cupid’s Got A Shotgun”

Blown Away was an enormous hit for Underwood. Unfortunately, some tracks from that album didn’t get a ton of attention. “Cupid’s Got A Shotgun” is just one of several that deserved more love. It’s a honky-tonk dance-friendly tune that manages to stay as melodramatic as the rest of the album without overdoing it.

4. “Unapologize”

This 2009 track is an excellent power ballad; and not one that you would expect from a country-pop singer like Underwood. The exploding guitar riffs are great on this track, and Underwood is at her very best vocally. They don’t make country-pop tracks like this one anymore.

