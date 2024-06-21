Eric Church Joining Forces With Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, and More to Headline Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff for Labor Day Weekend

Although families are still enjoying the summer, many fans of football are anxiously awaiting the return of their favorite sport. And with just a couple of months left before the first kickoff, it appears that Eric Church is already getting ready for a spectacular season with a special performance. While preparing for the second annual Louisiana’s Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, the festival is hoping to match the excitement of last year as Garth Brooks and Lainey Wilson not only entertained but set a record while doing it.

Taking over New Orleans on Labor Day weekend, the kickoff festival comes packed full of music, games, and interactive experiences for fans of all ages. And speaking of music, Church looks to take the stage on Saturday, August 31, at the Caesers Superdome. But he won’t be alone as the kickoff will feature other stars like Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, and Ashley McBryde. With more than enough talent on the stage, the event is sure to bring memorable moments and powerful music.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said, “The first-ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff was a tremendous success and featured one of the largest concert crowds in Superdome history. We’re thrilled this year to welcome four outstanding country music artists to New Orleans for the second annual event. It should be a great show and, given the stature of these artists, will be a nice shot in the arm for the tourism economy.”

Eric Church Following Historic Show By Garth Brooks & Lainey Wilson

With tickets currently on sale for Louisiana’s Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, the proceeds from the event will not just line the pockets of the artists. Looking to give back, the money will go to support community programs for scholarships, teachers, and even the youth.

While knowing how to entertain the crowd, last year, Brooks and Wilson did more than sing numerous hit songs as they welcomed one of the largest crowds in Superdome history. Looking to leave his own mark on the event, Church is sure to draw a crowd given his numerous hit songs like “Man Made A Bar”, “Drink in My Hand”, and “Hell of a View.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)