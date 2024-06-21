Few people could sing “Go Rest High On That Mountain” quite as well as Vince Gill does. Carrie Underwood is one of those few.

Truth be told, we can’t imagine a song Underwood couldn’t nail, but her performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” at Gill’s CMT Giants tribute is anything but expected. Her high notes hit that part of your soul that instantly prompts tears. Revisit the performance, below.

Remember When: Carrie Underwood Honored Vince Gill with “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Performance

Given how open Underwood has been about her faith, it’s no surprise she chose to sing this particular Gill song.

“Gill has never been one to be shy about inserting his faith into songs in a really beautiful way and I feel like that is a massive inspiration for me,” Underwood told American Songwriter during the taping for CMT Giants. “For someone to be so strong in their feelings, that definitely resonates with me.”

We can’t think of many artists who would’ve been able to summon as much emotion as Underwood did for this performance. Alongside a choir, Underwood not only paid tribute to Gill, but she also showcased her beliefs in a stunning way.

It’s clear by the shots of Gill watching the performance that he was clearly moved by it. Given the inspiration behind this song, it only makes sense that this song would be considered sacred ground. Underwood more than lived up to the task, tactfully performing this gospel-esque track.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame