Dave Davies “Very Sad” To Find His Lost Hall of Fame Trophy for Sale on eBay

Seeing the wide capabilities of the electric guitar, Dave Davies used his talents with the instrument to carve out his own place in the music industry. While a member of the Kinks, the musician also explored a promising solo career that included numerous albums. But for most, they remember Davies for his power chord riffs and landing a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the Kinks. But recently, the famed guitarist located his lost Hall of Fame trophy when he found it listed on eBay.

While believing the trophy lost to time, Davies learned that it was actually sitting on eBay as the seller asked a whopping $12,000 for the item. The page read, “This is a rare and highly collectible… award honoring David Davies of The Kinks.”

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Davies wrote, “Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been arnd the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK.”

Seller Responds To Dave Davies In Hopes Of Working It Out

In a separate tweet, Davies continued, “I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened.”

Thrilled to have found the trophy once again, Davies hoped to speak with the seller to see if they could come to some sort of deal. “We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back but maybe we can work something out more reasonable.”

While the trophy remains in limbo, the auction ended early by the seller who responded to Davies, writing, “Follow me and shoot me a message… we will work it out.”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)