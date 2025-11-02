4 Songs From the 90s That Every Country Wedding Playlist Needs

The 90s in country music remain revered as one of the best decades in the genre. In the 90s, several love songs were released, songs that are still relevant today. These four songs from the 90s are perfect for any country wedding playlist today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

Shania Twain wrote “You’re Still The One” with Mutt Lange, whom she was married to at the time. Out in 1998, the song appears on Twain’s third studio album, Come On Over.

“You’re Still The One” says in part, “You’re still the one I run to / The one that I belong to / You’re still the one I want for life / You’re still the one that I love / The only one I dream of / You’re still the one I kiss goodnight.”

Although Twain and Lange split in 2010, she is still proud of the sweet love song.

“You’re Still The One’ is the favorite song I’ve ever written because it means so much to so many other people,” Twain says on the Today Show. “That just really makes it the most important song I’ve ever written.”

“In This Life” by Collin Raye

Collin Raye had a No. 1 hit in 1992 with “In This Life”. The song, written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin, is the title track of Raye’s sophomore record. “In This Life” became a Top 25 hit for Raye on the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

“In This Life” says, “Let the world stop turning / Let the sun stop burning / Let them tell me love’s not worth / Going through / If it all falls apart / I will know deep in my heart / The only dream that mattered / Had come true / In this life / I was loved by you.”

“When I Said I Do” by Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

There may not be a better wedding song than Clint Black’s “When I Said I Do“, which he sings with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. Clint Black wrote the song by himself, releasing it in 1990 on his D’Electrified project.

Lisa Hartman Black originally declined to sing on the song with him until he gave her an ultimatum that changed her mind.

“I said, ‘If you don’t sing on this, I’m gonna sing it by myself,” Clint Black recalls to People. “[‘I’m] not getting anyone else to sing it with me, and we’ll always look back and wish you were there.’”

“Your Love Amazes Me” by John Berry

John Berry released “Your Love Amazes Me” in 1994 from his eponymous debut album. Written by Chuck Jones and Amanda Hunt-Taylor, the song became a No. 1 single for Berry.

“Your Love Amazes Me” begins with, “I’ve seen the seven wonders of the world / I’ve seen the beauty of diamonds and pearls / But they ain’t nothing baby / Your love amazes me.”

Not surprisingly, the song was inspired by a real-life event, when Hunt-Taylor’s boyfriend proposed on a beach. Both writers were blown away by Berry’s take on the romantic tune.

“John heard the song, and the rest is history,” Jones tells MusicRow. “It was my first No. 1 and the song that brought me to the dance.”

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns