Noah Kahan Gives Olivia Rodrigo’s “lacy” a Folk Spin

Earlier this year, Olivia Rodrigo tried her hand at Noah Kahan‘s “Stick Season” at BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge. Now, Kahan has returned the favor, giving her GUTS cut “lacy” a folk spin.

While Rodrigo’s rendition of the track features a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment, Kahan made use of his band, adding a banjo riff and a driving drum line. Lacy, oh, Lacy, skin like puff pastry / Aren’t you the sweetest thing on this side of hell, he sings in his powerful tenor.

Kahan tapped the vocal trio Tiny Habits to perform background vocals for him. Their tight harmonies are a lulling addition to this already enticing cover. Check out Kahan’s version of “lacy,” below.

While in the Live Lounge, Kahan also delivered a live rendition of “Stick Season.” The song acted as the title track for Kahan’s third studio album, which soared to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums and Alternative Albums chart.

His appearance comes on the heels of his collaborative releases with Hozier (“Northern Attitude”), Kacey Musgraves (“She Calls Me Back”), and Zach Bryan (“Sarah’s Place”).

Kahan is set to embark on a sprawling 2024 tour. His dates for next year include stops in Dublin, London, Paris, Vancouver, Nashville, and more.

“Even in my wildest dreams, if you asked me as a little kid what my dream was, I think this would’ve been too big,” Kahan told American Songwriter of the tour. “I can’t believe it. I am constantly grateful.”

A particularly important stop for Kahan is his date at Fenway Park. “As a New Englander, playing Fenway Park is something you can only dream about,” Kahan continued. “There is something so incredibly special about that place, and to me, it represents what’s great about New England, and getting a chance to play it is the ultimate honor.”

Rodrigo covered the track while on her promotional tour for her latest album, GUTS. Her Live Lounge appearance also featured live renditions of “get him back!” and “vampire.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )